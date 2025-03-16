Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

