Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,475 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 40,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

