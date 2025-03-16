Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

