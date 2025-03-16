Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 36,986 shares.The stock last traded at $56.11 and had previously closed at $55.20.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $906.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

