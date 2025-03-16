Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $479.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

