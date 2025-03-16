Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Down 52.6% in February

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 272,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 338,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,262.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SOXQ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

