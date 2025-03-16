Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.33 and traded as high as $26.49. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 286,253 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

