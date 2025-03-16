Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 417,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 299,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,871. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

