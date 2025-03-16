Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
