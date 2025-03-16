Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,905,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,506,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

