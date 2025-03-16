Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 364 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $369.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

