Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,579,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
