Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

