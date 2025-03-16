Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

