Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

