Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.97 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

