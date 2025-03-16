Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 28th.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Intevac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.