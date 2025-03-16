International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 33,000 shares changing hands.

International Lithium Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Activity at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders bought 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.