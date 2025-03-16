International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.