Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,641 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 34.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $490,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,085,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after buying an additional 127,640 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,699,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 748.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 141,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after buying an additional 124,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $168.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

