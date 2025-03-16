Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE PSX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

