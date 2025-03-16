Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,900 BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BRP by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

