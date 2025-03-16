Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $19,591,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 104,684 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.