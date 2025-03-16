Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $112.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

