Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Q2 Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE QTWO opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $112.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
