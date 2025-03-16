Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $35,315.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $35,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,083.45. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PB opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

