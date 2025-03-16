Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CAO Sells 9,051 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.49 and a beta of 0.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

