Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $39,425.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,025. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Todd Berard sold 424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $10,795.04.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $9,267.86.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $11,113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.