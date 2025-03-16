Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $27,171,338.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,171,972. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.86 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Airbnb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

