Insider Buying: United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Director Acquires $50,742.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCB opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.
United Community Banks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
