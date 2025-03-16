Insider Buying: Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Director Acquires $61,260.00 in Stock

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) Director Wendy B. Young bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

RAPP stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $383.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. TRV GP V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,579,000. TRV GP VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,194,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,486,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,363,000 after acquiring an additional 503,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

