Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Buys $30,800.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ORRF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

