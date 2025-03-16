Insider Buying: Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Purchases £79,218.75 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($102,468.96).

Hill & Smith Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.31. Hill & Smith PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,734 ($22.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,330 ($30.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,985.25.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts predict that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

