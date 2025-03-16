Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Buys $293,582.09 in Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.57 per share, with a total value of $293,582.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,395,738.50. The trade was a 2.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

NYSE UAN opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in CVR Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CVR Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.