InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

InPost Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of InPost stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. InPost has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

