Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.87% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 1.4 %

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.