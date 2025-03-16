Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 19,870 AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.10% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $366,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.50 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.