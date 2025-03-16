Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,575 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,218. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

