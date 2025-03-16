Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,617,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,666,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

