Independent Advisor Alliance Has $857,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

