Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 251.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

