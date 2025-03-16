Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 17,565 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,520,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $60.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

