Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 11,726 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

