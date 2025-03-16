IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,383,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 86,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

