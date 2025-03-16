IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 951 ($12.30) on Thursday. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 712 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,106 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 986.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.14.

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 55.30 ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IG Group had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 58.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IG Group will post 104.0295119 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 13.86 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other IG Group news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of £50,650 ($65,515.46). 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

