IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 19,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 5,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

