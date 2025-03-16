Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $4.73. Ideal Power shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 6,495 shares changing hands.

Ideal Power Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 823,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

