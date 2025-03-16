iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Down 19.1 %

OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

