Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

H stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

