Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Ecolab, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels, and Expedia Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that operate in the hospitality industry, particularly in the management and ownership of hotels and resorts. These equities give investors ownership stakes in the businesses and their performance is often linked to trends in tourism, travel demand, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $82.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,317.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,286. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,838.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,669.48. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $193.86 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,703,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,581,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Ecolab stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.56. 1,128,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.94. Ecolab has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $273.69.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.13. 943,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,833. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.47. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. 1,292,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,124. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $120.07 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 746,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

