Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

