Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $455.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $536.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.29.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

